The Zambia women’s national team will be in Turkey during the February FIFA Women’s international match window to participate in a four-team friendly tournament.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) confirmed on Thursday that Bruce Mwape’s team will take part in the Turkish Women’s Cup that will be held from February 13-22 in Antalya.

Zambia will face Uzbekistan, Slovenia and hosts Turkey in the round-robin tournament.

“Zambia will open their campaign against the hosts’ Turkey on 15 February at the Miracle Sports Complex before entertaining Slovenia three days later at the same venue,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said in a statement.

“The tournament is being played on a round-robin basis and the Copper Queens will play their third and final match against Uzbekistan on 21 February at the Miracle Sports Complex.”

This will be Zambia’s first international engagement in 2023 ahead of their debut appearance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that Australia and New Zealand will co-host from July 20 to August 20.

Zambia will be the only team heading to the FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Turkish Women’s Cup.

Shepolopolo is in Group C at the FIFA Women’s World Cup where they will play Costa Rica, Spain and 2011 champions Japan.