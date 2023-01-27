Congolese-born striker Andy Boyeli representative insists this client is leaving Super Division side Chambishi FC despite the team declaring that the player is not for sale.

Boyeli is the second leading scorer in the FAZ Super Division with seven goals.

The player’s local manager Patrick Kabamba said Boyeli is currently negotiating his exit plan with Chambishi.

Kabamba has told Radio Icengelo Sports that Chambishi cannot hold on to Boyeli because he is just on loan from Congolese club Rangers of Kinshasa.

“How can Chambishi hold on to the player who is not theirs? Boyeli was just on loan at Chambishi from Rangers of Kinshasa. The departure talks with Chambishi are almost complete,” Kabamba said.

Boyeli has been linked with a move to Power Dynamos.

Chambishi spokesperson Katongo Chali recently said Boyeli will only be sold outside Zambia at the right time.

The player has not reported for training in 2023 to press for his imminent move away from Chambishi.