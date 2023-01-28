The government has called for a public mindset change in the manner garbage is being disposed off in major towns across the country .

Republican Vice President W.K. Mutale Nalumango notes that some cities in other parts of the country had bigger populations than Lusaka but were looking cleaner and kept than the country’s Capital City.

Speaking this morning during the official launch of the Lusaka Cleaning and Drainage Clearing Campaign in the Central Business District of Lusaka, Mrs Nalumango said the country needs is a mindset change in dealing with garbage disposal as she demanded for more stakeholder involvement in the campaign.

She has since challenged the Lusaka City Council to provide workable and sustainable solutions to the garbage situation in the Central Business District of the city.

She said not having enough waste disposal trucks can no longer be an excuse as the local authority has enough income and can further engage stakeholders such as industries in addressing the challenge.

The Vice-President further expressed concern at the reported cholera outbreak in Vubwi district of the eastern province which has claimed a life hence her call to step up efforts in garbage collection.

And Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata assured the vice president that the provincial office will work in close collaboration with the office of the District Commissioner and the local authority to keep the district clean.

Mrs Nalumango was accompanied by Minister of Local Government Gary Nkombo, Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba, Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha, Lusaka District Commissioner Rosa Zulu, Lusaka City deputy mayor Ketty Nanyangwe and other senior party and Government officials.