Zambia Correctional Services Commissioner General Fredrick Chilukutu is concerned with the increasing population of inmates in all its facilities countrywide.

Mr Chilukutu said the increasing population of inmates is proving to be a feeding cost burden to the institution.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Paul Thole yesterday, the Zambia Correctional Services Chief said the increased number of inmates has been contributed by the continued influx of illegal immigrants entering the country from various points including Eastern Province.

“The increase in inmate’s population is growing in the country. Here in the Eastern Province, we have a lot of illegal immigrants entering the country and the State has put up security interventions,” he said.

Mr Chilukutu said the increased inmate population in correctional facilities compromises the health and feeding programmes of the inmates as well as the reformatory policy.

And the Commissioner General said the Service has planted 250 hectares of maize, 200 hectares of soya beans and an average of 50 hectares of other crops like sunflower and sorghum in the province.

Mr Chilukutu said works on the milling plant in Petauke have reached an advanced stage adding that the plant may be completed in May this year.

“The works on the milling plant have been kind of slow due to the cash flow. In a few coming weeks there will be a lot of activities in order for us to meet the target,” he said.

The Commissioner General also stated that plans to construct housing units for its officers in the province are on the cards.

Meanwhile, Mr Thole commended the Zambia Correctional Service for implementing programmes that are reforming inmates in all its facilities in the Eastern Province.

The Permanent Secretary said the issue of illegal immigrants needs a collective effort from all stakeholders if it is to be effectively addressed.