Lazarus Kambole made a dream return to Zesco United on Saturday but his side was denied the three points away at Lumwana Radiants.

Kambole started for Zesco in his first match back at the nine-time champions since he left the club in 2019 to join Kaizer Chiefs on a three-year deal.

The forgotten Chipolopolo striker later moved to Young Africans in 2022 who loaned him back to Zesco in January on a six-month deal.

Kambole gave Zesco a one-nil halftime lead after opening his account in the 34th minute.

But Josphat Kasusu stole a point for Lumwana in the 81st minute to see the match finish 1-1.

Zesco is 11th on 27 points while Lumwana is third from last inside the bottom four relegation zone at number 16 on 23 points.

Meanwhile, leaders Power Dynamos drew 0-0 with second placed FC MUZA in Mazabuka to end Week 21 on 39 and 35 points respectively.

Green Buffaloes are third on 34 points after coming from behind to hold 13th placed Nkana 1-1 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Oliver Lumbiya put Nkana ahead in the 11th minute and it took an 88th minute Golden Mashata goal to see Buffaloes share the points with the record 13-time Zambian champions.

Nkana has 24 points as they continue their battle to swim away from the relegation zone.

And at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Mumamba Numba’s three-match unbeaten start as Kabwe warriors coach ended after collecting 7 points coming into this weekend.

This follows a 1-0 away loss to defending champions Red Arrows who took the three points through joseph Phiri’s 33rd minute goal.

Arrows are 7th on 31 points while Warriors occupy the top slot in the relegation zone with 23 points with 13 games to go this season.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 21

28/01/2023

Nkana 1-Green Buffaloes 1

FC MUZA 0- Power Dynamos 0

Nchanga Rangers 3-Chambishi 3

Green Eagles 2-Napsa Stars 2

Lumwana Radiants 1-Zesco

United 1

Nkwazi 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 1

Prison Leopards 2-Buildcon 0

Red Arrows 1-Kabwe Warriors 0

29/01/2023

Forest Rangers-Zanaco