Patriotic Front Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda spoke to the Central Committee in Lusaka yesterday, addressing the deep-seated economic and social challenges currently facing the nation. He expressed his belief that Zambians are looking to the Patriotic Front for alternative leadership and solutions to these issues.

Lubinda expressed concern about the escalating cost of living in Zambia due to the rise in prices of essential goods and services, and warned that the government’s failure to properly implement the Farmer-Input Support Programme (FISP) has threatened national food security. He also criticized the New Dawn government for failing to resolve the country’s challenges and using the Patriotic Front as a scapegoat for their own shortcomings.

Additionally, Lubinda expressed concern about the numerous presidential trips that President Hakainde Hichilema has undertaken despite the serious economic crisis faced by the country, stating that many of these meetings could have been handled by ambassadors and ministers.

In light of these issues, Lubinda called for discipline and unity within the Patriotic Front party. He emphasized that discipline is necessary for the party to stand together and move forward as a force of change for the benefit of the country.

The Central Committee also received an apology from Matero Member of Parliament and Member of the Central Committee over remarks made during a press conference on January 28th, 2023 that had caused concern among party members. The matter was referred to the Acting President for further action.

The Central Committee also reviewed and ratified sub-committees on Energy, Local Government and Housing, Industry, Commerce and Community Development, and received an update from Acting Secretary General Hon Nixon Chilangwa on an ongoing audit of party membership. A disciplinary action against Hon. Robert Chabinga, Member of Parliament for Mafinga Constituency, was also announced over disparaging remarks and conduct against the party, and the matter was referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further action.

In a statement released by Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, Chairman for Information and Publicity of the Patriotic Front, the Central Committee also gave itself 30 days to consider and possibly adopt a draft of the party Constitution before presenting it for ratification at an Extra-Ordinary Conference.