Aqualaskin releases Introspective New Music Video ‘ConseQuences’

Aqualaskin releases Introspective New Music Video 'ConseQuences'
Aqua

Aqualaskin has just released the music video for his latest single “ConseQuences”. The video, which was directed by Director Lo , is a visual representation of the song’s haunting and introspective lyrics.

“Consequences” explores the theme of self-reflection and the impact of our actions on our lives and the lives of those around us.

Aqualaskin’s amazing vocals are the centerpiece of the song and the video, with the artist’s voice conveying the emotion and introspection of the lyrics.

With this latest release, Aqualaskin continues to establish himself as one of the most exciting artists in Zambia.

 

