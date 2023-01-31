President Hakainde Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia is scheduled to travel to the Republic of Namibia on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 to attend an emergency extraordinary summit of the Troika of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defense, and Security.

The summit, which has been convened by President Hage Gottfried Geingob of Namibia, will deliberate on the prevailing political and security situation in the region, among other key issues. President Hichilema will join Namibia and South Africa as the incoming/deputy chair of the Organ.

President Hichilema continues to emphasize Zambia’s commitment to regional peace and security, recognizing that peace is a precondition for economic advancement. He has emphasized the need for deliberate and intentional efforts to preserve peace and stability and respond to emerging threats.

In this important meeting, President Hichilema will engage with the Troika leaders in their common effort to find regional solutions to regional problems. He is expected to return to Zambia immediately after the summit on the same day.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, MP, has issued a statement highlighting the significance of the President’s participation in this summit and his commitment to regional peace and security.

The Emergency Extraordinary SADC Troika Summit is expected to play a significant role in addressing political and security challenges facing the region and finding lasting solutions.