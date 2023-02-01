The government says approval has been granted for the importation of between 100 to 200 megawatts of power from Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM).

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu who is acting as Energy Minister said the government also intends to start the importation of power from the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) market of up to 80 megawatts.

Mr Nzovu speaking during a press briefing today in Lusaka said the interventions have been put in place to mitigate the effects of powercuts on the economy.

He said ZESCO is also working on the restoration of the 10 megawatts Unit at the victory falls power station which is expected to be online by February 1, 2023.

“Restoration of Maamba Collieries Limited 150 Megawatt generation unit which were scheduled for maintenance from 4 to 20 January 2023 were completed ahead of schedule on January 17, 2023,” he added.

He went on to state that the commissioning of unit number 5 at Kafue Gorge lower hydro power station KGLHPS) has also advanced and is expected to be completed by the end of March 2023.

Meanwhile, Mr Nzovu has disclosed that the country has adequate stocks of petroleum products.

“As at January 30,2023, diesel stocks stood at 56.6 million litres which is adequate for 17 days of consumption whilst the stocks of petrol amounted to 16.8million litres which is adequate for 12 days of consumption,” the Minister said.

He has since assured the public that the fuel situation in the nation is stable as it has adequate stocks of petrol and other petroleum products.

Mr Nzovu noted that as of January 30, 2023, Oil marketing Companies had imported 86.1million liters of diesel and 31 million liters of petrol.

He said the Ministry of Energy will monitor the fuel imports so as to ensure security supply of petroleum products.

“It was observed in the past weeks some service stations do not have petrol after a survey was undertaken in selected service stations across the country on January 29, 2023,out of the hundred and eight-four (184) sites inspected,” Mr Nzovu noted.

He pointed out that of 144 service stations, 78 of the total number of sites inspected were found to be fully stocked with both diesel and Petrol products.

Mr Nzovu further noted that 38 service stations of the total number of sites inspected were found to have no petrol.