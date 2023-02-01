9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
type here...
General News
Updated:

IBA engages media houses on new guidelines

Chief Editor
By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General NewsIBA engages media houses on new guidelines
Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Vice Board Chairperson, Victoria Mupwaya, says the authority has successfully engaged all radio and television (TV) stations on the new guidelines in the country.

Speaking during an interactive meeting with broadcasting media institutions at Urban Bliss Hotel in Kabwe, Ms Mupwaya said the purpose is to interact with the licensees on the new IBA guidelines for the enforcement and handling of compliance bleaches.

He said the guidelines have been developed in accordance with Section 5(2) of the IBA Act number 17 of 2022 which mandates the authority to set standards and licensing conditions, and enforcement compliance to these conditions.

She observed that the cited law is testimony to the important role the authority has in ensuring that the broadcasting sector is properly regulated and licensees comply with the conditions and other legal issues.

Earlier IBA Director General, Josephine Mapoma, hoped that there would not be too many non-compliance issues after interactions with broadcasting media houses throughout the country.

And IBA Standards and Consumer Affairs Officer, Stephano Mwanza, said the authority previously had no guidelines of dealing with broadcasting compliance issues.

Mr Mwanza said the authority has since established an infrastructure inspectorate unit and that inspectors have been appointed to ensure effective monitoring of broadcasting media houses in the country.

Previous article
Ambassador Mukwita Criticizes Vice President Nalumango for Missing the Point on Mealie Meal Cost

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor -

Ambassador Mukwita Criticizes Vice President Nalumango for Missing the Point on Mealie Meal Cost

Ambassador Anthony Mukwita has criticized Vice President Mutale Nalumango for missing the point when she recently made comments about...
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.