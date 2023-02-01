Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Vice Board Chairperson, Victoria Mupwaya, says the authority has successfully engaged all radio and television (TV) stations on the new guidelines in the country.

Speaking during an interactive meeting with broadcasting media institutions at Urban Bliss Hotel in Kabwe, Ms Mupwaya said the purpose is to interact with the licensees on the new IBA guidelines for the enforcement and handling of compliance bleaches.

He said the guidelines have been developed in accordance with Section 5(2) of the IBA Act number 17 of 2022 which mandates the authority to set standards and licensing conditions, and enforcement compliance to these conditions.

She observed that the cited law is testimony to the important role the authority has in ensuring that the broadcasting sector is properly regulated and licensees comply with the conditions and other legal issues.

Earlier IBA Director General, Josephine Mapoma, hoped that there would not be too many non-compliance issues after interactions with broadcasting media houses throughout the country.

And IBA Standards and Consumer Affairs Officer, Stephano Mwanza, said the authority previously had no guidelines of dealing with broadcasting compliance issues.

Mr Mwanza said the authority has since established an infrastructure inspectorate unit and that inspectors have been appointed to ensure effective monitoring of broadcasting media houses in the country.