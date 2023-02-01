Minister of Mines and Minerals, Paul Kabuswe, and former Cabinet Minister Chishimba Kambwili, have traded barbs against each other, with both calling the other a “fool.” The altercation began after Kambwili referred to Kabuswe as a “corrupt former pauper.” Kabuswe responded by stating that he does not respond to fools, to which Kambwili retorted that Kabuswe is the actual fool for having responded in the first place.

Kambwili went on to accuse Kabuswe of corruption, stating that he was “getting a lot of corruption from mining companies” and that he would eventually be locked up. Kabuswe, in turn, accused Kambwili of paying people to march to his house in protest against President Hakainde Hichilema’s demotion of Anthony Bwalya.

Kambwili denies the allegations of corruption and tribalism, stating that he does not practice tribal politics and that his record in politics speaks for itself. He also stated that if Kabuswe thinks he is a fool, “thank you very much.”

Kambwili, however, did not take any steps to report the alleged corruption, stating that many people have reported corruption against government officials but no action has been taken. He believes that only time will tell.

The exchange of accusations between the two politicians is a clear indication of the tension and division within the political landscape of Zambia. The public is left to wonder if these two leaders will ever be able to put their differences aside and work together for the good of the country.