Veteran midfielder Nathan Sinkala has been reunited at Zesco United with George Lwandamina.

The 32 year old midfielder has joined Zesco on a one and a half year deal.

Sinkala joins Zesco on a free transfer after spending three seasons at South African club Stellenbosch FC who signed him from DR Congo giants TP Mazembe in 2000.

The 2012 AFCON winner played under Lwandamina at Green Buffaloes between 1997 and 2012 before the headed to Mazembe.

Sinkala also played under Lwandamina when the latter was Chipolopolo coach between 2015 and 2017.