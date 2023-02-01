Zambia and South Africa have been drawn together in Group B at the 2023 U17 AFCON in Algeria.

Algeria is hosting the 2023 U17 AFCON from April 29 to May 19.

Zambia and the 2015 U17 AFCON runners-up South Africa are in a tough Group B that comprises two-time champions Nigeria and 2013 semifinalists Morocco.

Young Chipolopolo and South Africa will meet just after their 2022 COSAFA U17 final showdown in Malawi last December which Zambia won 1-0 and saw both sides qualify to represent the region at the 12-team tournament.

This will be Zambia’s second U17 AFCON after making their debut at the 2015 edition in Niger where they made a group stage exit.

However, it was supposed to be Zambia’s third U17 AFCON after qualifying for the 2021 Morocco tournament that was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Zambia and Nigeria will meet for the second time at the tournament.

Nigeria beat Zambia 3-1in their final Group A match at Niger 2015.

But Zambia and Morocco are heading for a historic debut meeting.

And in the rest of the tournament group draws, Algeria headlines Group A where they will face Senegal, 2011 bronze medalists Congo Brazzaville and debutants Somalia.

Two-time winners Cameroon and Mali headline Group C in the group of death where they will face 2011 champions, Burkina Faso.

South Sudan completes Group C as tournament debutants.

The semifinalists will all qualify for the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup Peru will host from November 10 to December 2.