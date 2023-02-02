9.5 C
Updated:

Bakala Ready For Group B Challenge at 2023 U17 AFCON

Zambia Under-17 Men’s National Team coach Ian Bakala insists his team won’t fear South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco ahead of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Algeria.

Zambia, South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco make Group B of the Under-17 AFCON.

According to FAZ Media, Bakala has described the AFCON draws as fair.

“The draws are fair and looking at the group, only South Africa knows us well and even us we know (them), but the group is fair and we have confidence in our team and we are looking forward to sharpen up more,” Bakala said

The semi-finalists at the Junior Africa Cup in Algeria will automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup to be held in Peru.

“I am not under pressure because it will be a different ball game. Those games (AFCON qualifiers) are gone and we are going to prepare the team to challenge for the trophy and qualify for the World Cup.”

