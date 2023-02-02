Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo says the state of roads on the Copperbelt needs prompt attention from relevant authorities.

Mr Kasongo says most of the roads are beyond repair stage and will need complete overhaul to allow smooth movement of goods and services.

Mr Kasongo has told ZANIS that Copperbelt being the backbone of the country’s economy needs to have better roads which will not hinder delivery of various products to and from the market.

He has expressed optimism that the visit by Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development, Charles Milupi tomorrow will reveal some tangible development as regards the various pending road projects.

Mr Kasongo said the minister of infrastructure is expected to undertake physical inspections on the Ndola -Lusaka, Ndola Mufulira and Mufulira-Mokambo and some selected township roads within Ndola.

He added that other roads that Mr Milupi will inspect are Lumpuma – Mukutuma in Lufwanyama, Mpongwe-Machiya in Mpongwe and the Chingola- Kasumbalesa.

Mr Kasongo, however, has assured Copperbelt residents that his office has been informed that some key roads will have works commencing between 60 and 90 days of the first quarter of 2023.