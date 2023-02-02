The government says it considers the controversial presidential jet, the Gulfstream as a crime scene because Zambians lost millions of dollars in its procurement.

And Government has confirmed that President Hakainde Hichilema hired a private jet to attend this week’s SADC Troika summit in Namibia.

Ministry of Information Spokesperson Thabo Kawana vowed that president Hichilema will never use the Gulfstream as long as he remains Head of State.

Mr. Kawana said as far as the new dawn administration is concerned, the Gulfstream is a crime scene and that President Hichilema will never touch it.

“That Gulfstream is a crime scene and the President will never ever get close to it. Through that crime, Zambians lost millions of dollars and this is the reason we have insisted that it should be sold and proceeds returned to the Zambian people through the Treasury,” Mr Kawana said.

He was speaking on Thursday morning when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat radio programme.

The Ministry of Information Spokesperson confidently revealed that there will be some arrests of key individuals connected to the procurement of the Gulfstream this month.

“We are in February, right? You will see what will happen this month, there shall be some major arrests happening this month over the same thing,” he stated.

Mr Kawana also revealed that government hired a private jet to enable President Hichilema attend a SADC Troika summit in Windhoek, Namibia.

“Yes something was paid but I don’t have the exact details,” Mr Kawana said.

He said the private jet was hired because the Presidential Challenger was in service in South Africa.

Mr. Kawana explained that the hired private jet was procured from the same entity that was servicing the Presidential Challenger.

He explained that President Hichilema had to charter a jet to get into Namibia and enable him to return to Lusaka on the same.

“Presidential travel is complex and very detailed but when you hire, the cost is reduced by far and this was a day trip so it was cost effective.”