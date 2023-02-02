Zambia U20 kickoff their pre-2023 U20 AFCON tour on Friday with a junior international friendly match against Nigeria away in Abuja.

Zambia arrived in Abuja on Thursdays after leaving Lusaka on Wednesdays via Addis Ababa.

The game is the first of Chisi Mbewe’s sides’ three-match tour of West Africa en route to Egypt for the tournament that will run from February 19 to March 11.

Friday’s friendly will also be the first of two against Nigeria with the second match slated for February 6 also in Abuja.

Dakar will be Zambia’s final stop where they will face Senegal on February 9.

Senegal and seven-time champions Nigeria are also 2023 U17 AFCON bound.

Zambia is in Group C where they will play Gambia, Tunisia and Benin in Alexandria.

Chisi’s team will begin their campaign on February 21 against Benin in a 19h00 kick-off.

This is Zambia’s first time back at the tournament since lifting it as hosts in 2017.