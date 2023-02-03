Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development Charles Milupi has directed the Road Development Agency (RDA) to engage the Zambia Army to carry out emergency works on the Ndola Sakania Road where hundreds of trucks are stuck due to the deplorable state in which the road is.

And Mr Milupi has assured Copperbelt residents that construction of critical roads in the province will commence within this year.

Mr Milupi has disclosed that headways have been made towards the signing of the concession agreement to facilitate the commencement of the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage way.

He said when he toured the Ndola-Mufulira road to check on the part that has deteriorated between Ndola and Sakania Sakania that government has received various bids on the road and it is in the process of analysing them where;

The Minister directed RDA to engage the Zambia Army to carry out emergency works to enable smooth flow of traffic before the project commenced.

Mr Milupi said a concrete road will be ideal on this part of the road which he added will be extended to a section on the Ndola-Lusaka road from Jacaranda Mall to Indeni area.

“Government will utilise all the assets available and Zambia Army is one such asset, they have the knowledge and the ability to do this road. RDA and the Ministry of infrastructure have to release funds to enable Zambia Army do the works to make this road passable,” he said.

In the company of his counterpart from Transport and Logistics,Frank Tayali, RDA board of directors chairperson, Mulchand Kuntawala, RDA acting chief executive officer, Grace Mutembo and officials from the agency, Mr Milupi is on the Copperbelt to check on the state of key economic roads.

And during his call on Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo, Mr Milupi said the Public Private Partnership- PPP council has approved the negotiations between government and the private party.

He announced that in the next 10 days, administrative procedures will be concluded leading to the signing of the concession agreement.

Later, the Minister and his entourage called on chief Nkambo who is also chairperson of the Lamba-Lima Royal Council of Chiefs where the traditional leader appreciated commended government for the positives scored so far.

Chief Nkambo was thankful to appreciated government for the ‘huge strides’ it has made in various sectors of the economy within the short period of time it has been in power.

The traditional leader assured the Minister’s that traditional leaders in the province will to continue support government and it’s policies.

“We really appreciate the efforts by the new dawn government. We appreciate the CDF, free education and we have the confidence that if government can do this in the short period of time then the future is bright.

As the traditional leadership in the province we are with government and we are going to support you. We are going to stick together and we are going to be part of the solution,” he said.

Some of the roads inspected were Misundu, Presidents Avenue and the section of the Lusaka-Ndola road near Ndeke junction and the Ndola Sakania road.

Meanwhile, Mr Tayali said President Hakainde Hichilema has directed that there should be no part of the country that must be deprived of development.

Mr Tayali who is also Ndola Central Member of Parliament said government will not segregate adding that it is in the rural areas where food is produced and roads in such areas must equally be given attention.