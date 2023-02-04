Vice President Mutale Nalumango has visited families affected by floods in Mwanachingwala Ward of Magoye Constituency in Mazabuka District, with a pledge to send additional tents from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

About 345 families in the ward were affected by floods, while 120 have been relocated to a centre at Mukuyu Primary school were 30 tents were set up to accommodate them.

Speaking when she visited the flood victims at the Centre in Mazabuka on Friday, Mrs Nalumango said DMMU was sending 50 extra tents to accommodate more families in addition to blankets, sugar, water and salt as the affected families’ belongings were submerged in water.

“We could have come earlier but we had a problem of accessibility. I have noted that so many households have been affected, livestock has been lost, infrastructure has been destroyed, crossing points, bridges, schools have had roofs blown off and some health facilities have been affected,” she said.

Mrs Nalumango said the floods were unprecedented, and Government did not foresee that so many people would be affected by the excess water.

She said Government would help all affected citizens regardless of their location and would continue mopping up resources to work on crossing points and bridges that had been affected by the flash floods.

The Vice President however, urged the local leadership to make use of the five percent component for disasters under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Earlier, Mazabuka District Commissioner Oliver Mulomba said 120 households were affected by floods in the district.

Mr Mulomba said other than the households, most of the crossing points, culverts and roads in Mwanachingwala Ward had been destroyed.

“The people in Mwanachingwala Ward are grateful for the support from DMMU but we need more help for the affected families,” he said.

And Magoye Member of Parliament, Mweemba Malambo said due to the insufficient number of tents, not all affected families were brought to the centre at Mukuyu Primary School.

Mr Malambo said the other affected families were currently squatting elsewhere.

He appealed for more tents, food and sanitation facilities for the affected families.

While in Mazabuka, Mrs Nalumango was accompanied by Southern Province Permanent Secretary Namani Moonze and she has since returned to Lusaka.

