Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo says the construction of the new Mambwe District Hospital which is almost completed will be a game changer in the health care delivery system to the people in Mambwe.

The Minister said this when she inspected the newly constructed Mambwe District Hospital upon arrival in Mambwe enroute to Chipata district.

Ms Masebo was happy to note that the district hospital will have better and modern facilities such as the cancer treatment room which has a CT scanner.

“Am happy to note that this new hospital is nearly complete, as government we want to provide equitable health services to the people country wide which is line with government’s infrastructure operational plan,’’ she said.

She said the government has intentions to construct such modern district hospitals in all the 10 provinces to decentralize health services.

And NMS Infrastructure Limited, engaged to construct the hospital, says the project which started in 2022 is expected to be completed by the end of this year and handed over to government.

NMS General Manager, Iain Maclean said the construction of the hospital is currently about 95 percent.

“Most of the major works have been done what is currently remaining in installing some few equipment,’’ he said.

Speaking earlier, Area Member of Parliament Peter Phiri who is also Eastern Province Minister said the construction of a modern hospital will provide quality healthcare services to the people in the district.

The Minister explained once fully operational the district hospital will lessen the burdens on Kamoto hospital which is overwhelmed by increasing population.

“this new hospital will also lessen the burden on people who cover long distances to access health services at Kamoto Mission Hospital which is miles away from the central business town,’’ he said.

The District hospital is being constructed at a cost of USD 24 million (twenty-four million USD).