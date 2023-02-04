Power Dynamos ended their four-match winless drought on Saturdays with a laboured 1-0 away win over Napsa Stars at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

The FAZ Super League leaders last tasted victory in their final game of 2022 on December 10 and returned from the Christmas break to gather four straight draws.

Fredrick Mulambia scored the easiest of goals in the 12th minute when the unmarked defender in a one-on-one situation beat Napsa goalkeeper Rodwell Mkwanya.

Mulambia benefitted from the hard work done for him by Power’s new signing Andy Boyeli who after a powerful run on the left released the ball for the defender.

But Mulambia could not continue due to an injury and was substituted in the 24th minute and was replaced by Godfrey Ngwenya.

Power extends their lead from three to point points on 42 points after the victory.

Forest stays second after salvaging a point away from fourth place Green Buffaloes in the second kickoff of the Emboela doubleheader.

Jack Chirwa fired in a free kick in the 18th minute to give Buffaloes a one-nil halftime lead.

Forest’s equalizer came in the 53nd minute when Quadri Kola converted a penalty after he was fouled in the area by Cephas Mulombwa.

Buffaloes later had the woodwork to thank when Mulombwa failed to beat goalkeeper Clement Kasongo.

Buffaloes, FC MUZA and Forest have 35, 36 and 38 points respectively in that top four bracket chasing Power.

Meanwhile, Nkana drew 1-1 away at fellow relegation strugglers Chambishi to post their second straight draw.

Eighth placed Zesco United’s game against Green Eagles will be continued on Sunday morning after it was suspended due to rain at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zesco takes an overnight 1-0 lead.

FAZ SUPER LREAGUE

WEEK 22

04/02/2023

Naspa Stars 0-Power Dynamos 1

Green Buffaloes 1-Forest Rangers 1

Nchanga Rangers 1-FC MUZA 1

Chambishi 1-Nkana 1

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-Lumwana Radiants 0

Kabwe Warriors 3-Nkwazi 0

Buildcon 1-Red Arrows 2

Zesco United 1-Green Eagles 0*

Rained-out TBC on Sunday

05/02/2023

Zanaco-Prison Leopards