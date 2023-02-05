The government has embarked on data collection for Freedom Fighters who fought for the country’s Independence.

This came to light when Permanent Secretary Special Duties, Wisdom Bwalya paid a courtesy call on Mpika District Commissioner, David Siame yesterday.

Mr Bwalya said there is need to bring freedom fighters together and create a genuine data base for all those who fought for the country’s independence.

“I have been in some districts where there are many groups claiming to be freedom fighters, but their age does not correspond to people who are truly freedom fighters, hence making it difficult for Government to help the freedom fighters,” said Mr Bwalya.

He added that his meetings with District Commissioners has been necessitated so that a register for the actual freedom fighters can be created and put in the national database.

Mr Bwalya said this will make it easy for Government to help them when need arises.

“Government is committed to ensuring that the lives and welfare of our freedom fighters are safeguarded hence this undertaking,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mpika District Freedom Fighters Chairperson, Raphael Bwali has commended Government for the move to formalise the database for all Freedom Fighters in the country.

Mr Bwali said that Freedom Fighters have gone through numerous challenges as most of them are ageing and need Government support.

” It is saddening to hear reports of people who did not participate in the struggle for freedom claiming to be freedom fighters, a situation l strongly condemn,” said Mr Bwali.

And Mpika District Commissioner, David Siame said that Government is concerned about the welfare of the freedom fighters and would like to reduce the challenges faced by them.

Mr Siame said that his office will ensure that the deserving freedom fighters are mobilised.

“I will work with them to ensure that they mobilise themselves to fit into the Government program,” He said.