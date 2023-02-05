Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) presidential candidate Chishimba Kambwili has accused the Zambia Police of storming his residence in Woodlands despite his lawyers informing them that he will be available for interviews on Monday 6th February, 2023. In a post on his Facebook page, Hon. Kambwili claimed that police officers from Service Headquarters arrived at his home on Friday, 4th February, 2023, despite his lawyers from Ferd Jere & Company informing the police that he will be available for the interviews on Monday.

Hon. Kambwili alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema had instructed the police to arrest him for hate speech. On Tuesday, Kambwili took to Facebook to claim that he has intelligence information that the police were instructed by the President to arrest him as hate speech is considered a serious crime. “They have been instructed by the President because he threatened me. He told me this is an offense but I never committed any offense, suffice to say this is not the first time that the President is threatening me,” Kambwili said.

“You sent me a message to say ‘you are going to find yourself in hot soup’ and ‘you will fail to come out of these problems’. Now how do we have a President who threatens citizens and when we say police are instructed from State House, people think it is a joke. What have I done to you Mr. President for you to send police officers? All the records are there. Even the police officers were being unprofessional. I know what instructions they have been given because I did find out from the system. They said ‘the instruction we have been given is to lock you up like [Chilufya] Tayali, not to give you bond and not to take you to court in time for like 10 days.’ Mr. President let me tell you I am used to this.”

Kambwili stated that he did not fear arrest. “I was arrested 16 times and every time I was arrested, I was detained not less than five days. And by the way, I have been to jail. I was in jail for 18 days on political intimidation and political persecution. I am used and for you who brought the call out, bring it tomorrow [yesterday] I will report myself. I will not be intimidated in my own country,” he said. “I will not be scared. Bring the call out or phone me, tell me where I am required because we didn’t collect the call out. So we don’t know what is there but I was told police brought a call out that I should report myself to Force Headquarters.”

Kambwili also stated that President Hichilema seems to have forgotten what they went through together while in opposition. “…even sending them messages saying ‘this is a serious offense’. Don’t try to threaten me. Nalikosa mukati na kunse (I’m strong inside out). Nalishimpula mfwayafye ukwakusha umutwe. Icibemba citili wapapa kalama (I’m on a mission and ready to take any risk. In Bemba we say you are stuck with something),” he warned. “I challenge you we will meet in court and we will see whether I have committed an offense of tribalism.”

Kambwili also announced that he will sue SMEs Minister Elias Mubanga for labelling him a tribalist. “I want to warn Mubanga, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises, today [Tuesday] I was watching you when you had the Bemba people explaining about tribalism.