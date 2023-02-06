The arrest and detention of Patriotic Front (PF) presidential candidate Chishimba Kambwili on charges of unlawful assembly has sparked controversy and criticism in Zambia. The arrest was made following a protest over the high cost of living that was staged by youths at Kambwili’s residence on January 26, 2023.

The Socialist Party President, Dr. Fred M’membe, was among the first to voice his disappointment with the arrest. In a post on his Facebook page, Dr. M’membe described the situation as “ludicrous and ridiculous” and accused the police, who are under the command of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government, of violating international human rights standards. He stated, “The rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association are, together with the right to freedom of expression, at the core of a democratic and open society. Yet, this government of Mr. Hichilema and the UPND, who claim to be liberal democrats, are further diminishing the enjoyment of these fundamental rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association and are increasingly becoming more and more repressive.”

Dr. M’membe also pointed out the silence of the United States and its European partners on the situation and labeled it as “double standards” and “hypocrisy.” He asked, “What type of liberal democrats are these? Are these the democratic credentials the United States is exalting and honoring them for? Or is it their anti-China and Russia stance, the allowing of an AFRICOM office in Zambia they are exalting and rewarding them for?” He called for the immediate release of Kambwili and his colleagues and stated, “We demand the immediate release of Mr. Kambwili and his colleagues.”

The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) President, Dr. Mumba, also echoed the displeasure with the arrest. He stated, “I just arrived back in the country and I have just been briefed about the charges made against Honourable Chishimba Kambwili. I believe that this is an unfortunate and unnecessary arrest, and will only serve to reverse the good strides we have so far made as a nation in returning to normalcy, respect for the rule of law, and the unnecessary targeting of political opponents.” He added, “For the record, we urge the Police Service to accord him Police Bond and to not take us back in reverse to things we have moved on from. Let us forge ahead, together, towards the Zambia we want.”

Kambwili, along with Charles Kakula, who led the protest march to his house, is currently in police custody and awaiting court appearance. The arrest has been met with resistance, with Kambwili himself describing the police officers surrounding his residence as “unacceptable.”

This development has sparked a new wave of criticism against the UPND government and its handling of human rights and democratic values by the critics. The arrest of Kambwili is being seen as a step backwards for the country, which has been trying to move towards normalcy and respect for the rule of law. The critics hope that the international community will be closely monitoring the situation in Zambia, particularly in light of the recent criticism and accusations of double standards and hypocrisy.