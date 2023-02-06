Black Mountain Consortium Spokesperson, Kangwa Kamando has assured youths that mining activities at the black mountain in Kitwe have not ended as speculated by some sections of society.

Mr. Kamando said more cooperatives will still be empowered once the operations resume soon.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe today, Mr. Kamando said the operations are on hold because the buyers are unable to take more materials as they have too much materials at the moment.

“We are waiting for the buyers to pay for everything we have supplied, at the moment the buyers have a lot of materials and they cannot even buy additional materials, if you look at their warehouses, most of them are filled up with materials and they have no capacity to buy more materials but we will resume soon,” He said.

He however stated that the consortium will not seek for new buyers but will give the current buyers time to clear the materials that have piled up so far.

He said this stoppage will now prolong the operations at the black mountain which were projected to end by March this year.

He urged the youths and all cooperatives that are still waiting to be empowered to remain patient as their turn is still coming.

And Mr. Kamando has stated that there are positive indications that the consortium will be given more mine dumpsites on the Copperbelt to operate from so that more youths are empowered in the

province.

“We have been talking to government and other offices mandated to run those facilities and we have received positive response so we are likely to expand the operations to other districts in the province.

He explained that the expansion will help more people to be empowered.

Over 300 cooperatives have been empowered from the proceeds of mining activities at the black mountain while hundreds others are still waiting.