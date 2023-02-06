9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 6, 2023
Kambwili arrested, denied bond

Police have charged and arrested Chishimba Kambwili aged 54 of Woodlands area in Lusaka for the offence of Unlawful Assembly contrary to section 74 read together with section 75 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

He has been jointly charged with Charles Kakula who is already in Police custody facing the same offence.

It is alleged that the two whilst acting together with other unknown persons did Unlawfully assemble causing other persons to reasonably fear for the breach of public peace.

This occurred on January 26, 2023 between 08:00 hours and 12:00 hours in Lusaka.

They are detained in Police custody awaiting court appearance.

This is according to Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale.

Mr. Kambwili presented himself before Police at the Police Headquarters this morning following a summon he was served with.

This follows a protest by youth activist, Charles Kakula who marched to Kambwili’s residence to express anger against high cost of living, high cost of fuel and rising tribalism in the country.

Kakula has since been detained since Monday last week.

On Saturday, Police stormed Kambwili’s home in Woodlands despite being informed by his lawyers that he was out of town until Monday 6th February 2023.

Kambwili reported to Police Service Headquarters 10:00 Hrs.

