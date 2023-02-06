It was a quiet but fairly productive weekend overall for most of our foreign-based regulars.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Amazulu/Maritzburg United: Midfielder Rally Bwalya played the full 90 minutes on Friday in Amazulu’s 1-1 away draw against Maritzburg United.

Compatriot and striker Friday Samu came on in the 76th minute for Maritzburg.

-Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata was on the bench on Saturday in Sekhukune’s 2-0 away loss to Marumo Gallants.

-SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu on Saturday came on in the 76th minute of the second-placed sides’ 2-0 home win over Cape Town City FC.

=SERBIA

The Serbian league resumed over the weekend after the long winter break and on Saturday leaders and defending league champions Red Star Belgrade drew 1-1 at home with number 5 side Vojvodina.

Midfielder Kings Kangwa came on in the 62nd minute in a match both side’s goals came in the first half.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sinkala played the opening 62 minutes for second placed Rangers on Saturday but was not on target in the second positioned clubs’ 2-0 home win over third from last Ross County.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda continues with his rehabilitation from two-month injury spell and missed Friday’s top two Scottish Championship division clash against leaders Queens Park that the latter won 2-0.

=ITALY

Winger Lameck Banda came on in the 74th minute of 14th positioned Lecce’s 2-0 away win over bottom placed Cremonese on Saturday with the victory already secured.

=ENGLAND

Striker Patson Daka was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 4-2 away win over Aston Villa.