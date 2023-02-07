On Sunday, the Minister of Infrastructure, Housing & Urban Development and the Chairperson of the UPND Alliance, Mr Charles Milupi, carried out an inspection tour of road infrastructure in Luapula Province. During the tour, the delegation visited Chief Mulundu, Chief Kashiba, and Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe to discuss the current state of the Mansa-Kashikishi road and other related matters.

At each of the visits, the complaint about the poor condition of the Mansa-Kashikishi road was the same, with Mwata Kazembe warning that the province could be cut off from the rest of the country if nothing was done. In response, Mr Milupi assured the chiefs that no project started by the previous administration (PF) had been cancelled. He explained that only contracts that were procured without any available funding had been cancelled, and some of the contracts, especially those procured at high costs, would be cancelled or have their contractual terms revised.

Mr Milupi emphasized that government was about continuity and that they would continue with the good projects started by the previous administration, regardless of who initiated them. He further assured the chiefs that the New Dawn administration would fulfill the promise made by the previous administration to pave the Umutomboko Ceremony arena in Mwansabombwe and complete the district administration offices.

In conclusion, Mr Milupi stated that the main focus of the New Dawn administration was to help the local people and that they would not cancel any project that would benefit the citizens.