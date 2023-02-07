The President of the Socialist Party in Zambia, Dr. Fred M’membe, has issued a press statement regarding the visit of the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Jose W. Fernandez, to Cape Town, South Africa. The Under Secretary is visiting Cape Town to deliver a keynote address at the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba, which is Africa’s largest mining investment conference.

In the press statement, Dr. M’membe stated, “Our view is that this is not a visit of solidarity with African peoples but one of trying to gain total control, monopoly, over Africa’s critical minerals to the exclusion or marginalization of others like China, Russia, and India.” The statement went on to explain that the US wants to have monopoly over the entire value chain of Africa’s critical minerals and counter China’s growing presence on the African continent.

Dr. M’membe went on to say, “The visit of the US Under Secretary just shows how desperate the USA is when it comes to securing Africa’s critical mineral resources. For some time, the USA was preoccupied with the Middle East to secure oil for its economy. Now, with the movement by many countries towards electric vehicles, the USA is desperate to have a grip on Africa’s critical mineral resources.” The statement pointed out that the recently signed memorandum of understanding between the USA, Congo, and Zambia is just one of the instruments put in place by the US to ensure its dominance.

In addition, Dr. M’membe believes that the US is using the Mining Indaba as an opportunity to provide political, moral, and business support for its mining transnational corporations on the African continent. He stated, “The visit is also a desperate attempt to pressure South Africa – a BRICS member – to avoid Russia and China. The three BRICS nations are scheduled to hold joint military drills off the coast of Durban from February 24. The USA has not hidden its displeasure and this visit may be used to further exert pressure on South Africa.”

Dr. M’membe’s press statement reflects a view that the visit of the US Under Secretary is not driven by a desire to support African peoples but rather a bid to gain control over Africa’s critical mineral resources. The statement suggests that the US wants to have a greater input and influence over the mining agenda in Africa and counter China’s growing presence on the African continent.