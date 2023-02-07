The Football Association of Zambia says one of the Shepolopolo Zambia players has been affected by the deadly earthquakes in Turkey and that they are safe and sound.

Turkey and neighbouring Syria were hit by two massive earthquakes on Monday in a space of hours that has left over 5,000 people dead.

FAZ has revealed that the Turkey-based Zambia quartet is safe and that none of them was based in the area along the Turkey-Syria border that was the epicentre of the two quakes.

“Goalkeeper Hazel Nali is on the books of Fatih Vatan Spor based in Istanbul, while Margaret Belemu and Misozi Zulu play for Hakkrigucu Spor in Hakkari with Prisca Chilufya based in Istanbul where she plays for Fatih Karagumruk,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said in a statement.

“Additionally, defender Martha Tembo and midfielders Hellen Chanda and Ireen Lungu who play in Kazakhstan are also in Turkey for pre-season with WFC BIIK-Shymkent.”

Meanwhile, FAZ said it is also still awaiting official communication from the organizers on the status of next week’s 2023 Turkish Women’s Cup which is scheduled for February 13-22 in Antalya.

Following the quake, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday declared seven days of national mourning that ends on February 12.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

U20 INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

03/01/2023

Abuja

Nigeria 4 (Haliru Sarki 43′, Olamilekan Adams 63′, Emmanuel Uchegbu 75′, Samson Lawal 88′)- Zambia 2 (Moses Mulenga 59′ Lasmond Phiri 66′)

FAZ SUPER LREAGUE

WEEK 22

04/02/2023

Naspa Stars 0-Power Dynamos 1(Fredrick Mulambia 9′)

Green Buffaloes 1(Jack Chirwa 18′)-Forest Rangers 1(Quadri Kola 52’pen)

Nchanga Rangers 1 (Angel Lubamba 1′)-FC MUZA 1(Sydney Kasanda 90′)

Chambishi 1(Eddie Sinyangwe 20′)-Nkana 1(David Kabala 15′)

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-Lumwana Radiants 0

Kabwe Warriors 3(Clement Mulenga 49′ 83′, Samuel Onyango 90′)-Nkwazi 0

Buildcon 1(Christone Jere 46′)-Red Arrows 2(Joseph Phiri 43′, Felix Bulaya 83′)

Zesco United 3 (Chanda Mukuka 2′, Lazarus Kambole 60′ 90+2)-Green Eagles 0*

*Rained-out in the 53rd minute on Saturday and completed on Sunday morning

05/02/2023

Zanaco 0-Prison Leopards 2 (Zephaniah Phiri 12′, Landu Miete 87′)



FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 21

04/02/2023

Mutondo Stars 1(Chisha Kampamba)-Livingstone Pirates 0

Kafue Celtic 0-Trident 1(Terry Mwashi 60′)

Young Green Buffaloes 1-Mufulira Wanderers 0

City of Lusaka 1-Kafue Eagles 1

Lusaka Dynamos 2-Zesco Malaiti 0

05/02/2023

Kitwe United 1-Indeni 1

BARTS FC 1-Mpulungu Harbour 0

Jumulo 2-Aguila Stars 1

POSTPONED:

Konkola Blades-Atletico Lusaka*

*Atletico has players away on 2023 U20 AFCON duty

TOP SCORERS 2022/2023

=LEAGUE

05/02/2023

Kennedy Musonda (Power Dynamos):11

Moyela Libamba(Forest Rangers):9

Musonda Kapembwa (Napsa):7

Christian Saile (Nchanga Rangers):7

Andy Boyeli (Chambishi):7

Andrew Phiri (FC MUZA):7

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):6

David Obashi (Prison Leopards):6

Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco):6

Lubinda Mundia(Prison Leopards):6

Landu Meite (Prison Leopards):5

Josphat Kasusu (Lumwana):5

George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):5

Justin Shonga (Nkwazi):5

Amity Shamende(Green Eagles):5

Eddie Sinyangwe (Chambishi):4

Innocent Kashita (Chambishi):4

Djo Ntambwe (Kansanshi Dynamos):4

Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes):4

Bobo Angwenya (FC MUZA):4

Saddam Yusuf(Red Arrows):4

Francis Zulu (Prison Leopards):4

Ernest Mbewe (Green Eagles):4

Christopher Zulu (Nkwazi):4

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):4

John Kosamu (Green Buffaloes):4