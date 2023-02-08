Former Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces Minister, Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo, has stated that the cost of living in Lusaka could be higher than what was projected by the Joint Christian Council of Zambia (JCTR).

During a recent appearance on Millennium Radio’s “The Interview Program,” Hon. Lusambo claimed that the current tabulation of the cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka stands at over K9,000, but he believes the actual cost of living is beyond K13,000.

He attributes this increase in cost of living to the escalation of prices for goods and services and the resulting hunger in the country. Hon. Lusambo has challenged the New Dawn Administration to reduce fuel prices, which are having a significant impact on commodities.

Despite the challenges, Lusambo believes that Zambia has a lot of money in the form of natural resources and should tap into them instead of rushing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He also stressed the need to diversify from the dependence on the mining sector to agriculture.

“We have a lot of minerals in this country. Everything about Zambia is natural. The difference between Zambia and countries like Dubai is commitment. The people of Dubai are committed to making their country better, but the people of Zambia have neglected this country. I would need the people of Zambia who would support the country,” he said.

Hon. Lusambo has since called for home-based solutions and for the people of Zambia to support their country to improve their standard of living.