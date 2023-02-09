EL Mukuka took to social media to announce his upcoming debut album.
“Big news my friends!!!After years in the making, I’m excited to announce that I have a debut album in the pipeline, entitled ‘ZEBRA’!
The colors black and white not only represent my racial mix but my entire genetic & cultural makeup too. African culture meeting European culture is literally the definition of El Mukuka and that mix serves as a fountain of inspiration for me. Since my teenage days as an upcoming producer and all the way through my twenties both as a music student at the @berkleecollege and then as a young professional musician, fusion dance music has been my mission.
‘ZEBRA’ is an album that serves as a manifesto for the El Mukuka sound but is also a culmination of my musical transformations throughout my twenties, experimenting with techniques that blend Western music with African music. In a rather juxtaposed way, this album is simultaneously closing an old chapter while opening a new one.
Since my first professional release back in 2013 entitled “Heart” under my full name Eleftherios Mukuka, I have had people (mostly industry people) criticize my take on dance music. They criticized my slightly main-stream side, my passion for sweet and uplifting melodies & harmonies, my non-purist approach to Afro-House music, and my super picky taste in whom I collaborate with (especially on vocals). To those people, this album might serve as a form of defiance.
‘ZEBRA’ is unapologetically me and all of me, at this point in my life.
For those of you who took the time to read this far down my post lol, I hope this album if anything, will serve as a voice of encouragement to stay true to yourself and to stay connected to your roots.
The next single off the album drops in 3 weeks and features one of my fave Zambian artists – I’ll let you guess who! “