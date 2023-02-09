After years in the making, I’m excited to announce that I have a debut album in the pipeline, entitled ‘ ZEBRA ’!

‘ZEBRA’ is an album that serves as a manifesto for the El Mukuka sound but is also a culmination of my musical transformations throughout my twenties, experimenting with techniques that blend Western music with African music. In a rather juxtaposed way, this album is simultaneously closing an old chapter while opening a new one.

Since my first professional release back in 2013 entitled “Heart” under my full name Eleftherios Mukuka, I have had people (mostly industry people) criticize my take on dance music. They criticized my slightly main-stream side, my passion for sweet and uplifting melodies & harmonies, my non-purist approach to Afro-House music, and my super picky taste in whom I collaborate with (especially on vocals). To those people, this album might serve as a form of defiance.

‘ZEBRA’ is unapologetically me and all of me, at this point in my life.