Patriotic Front (PF) presidential aspirant Mutotwe Kafwaya has challenged law enforcement agencies to be objective and professional as they play their role in the crusade against corruption.

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Gilbert Phiri recently threatened that his office will go for anyone involved in corruption.

Speaking when officiating at the recent training workshop on advanced techniques in asset tracking and recovery in Lusaka, Mr. Phiri said there are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.

But reacting to Mr. Phiri’s warning, Mr. Kafwaya, the Lunte Member of Parliament, said the DPP must stick to its duty of waiting for cases to come from law enforcement agencies and assess their merit for prosecution and proceed accordingly.

He said the DPP’s role has nothing to do with going for anyone involved in corruption as Mr. Phiri remarked.

Mr. Kafwaya added that the Police, Anti Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement and Financial Intelligence Commission must be impartial in the fight against corruption.

The Lunte lawmaker emphasized that the fight against corruption must be guided by laws and establishments.

“The story (from DPP) that we will go for anyone involved in corruption by DPP looks like a very good story because no one wants to see that ugly face of corruption manifest itself near them. I don’t want corruption. But the fight against corruption is guided by law and establishments. Arising from this story, I have the following questions: what law will the DPP use to go for anyone involved in corruption? What structure will the DPP deploy to go for anyone involved in corruption? Which financial resources will the DPP utilize in going for anyone involved in corruption? Isn’t what the DPP saying tantamount to meddling in the affairs of law enforcement agencies? I remember how the former DPP, Mrs Lillian Shawa Siyuni was vilified when she asked the DEC to stop meddling in her work,” Mr. Kafwaya stated.

He urged the general citizenry to support the fight against corruption saying they should refer as many cases of corruption as possible to the DPP for possible prosecution since he has shown energy to do his job.

“My opinion is that the place of the DPP is to wait for cases to come from law enforcement agencies and assess their merit for prosecution and proceed accordingly. His place has got nothing to do with going for anyone involved in corruption. The 2023 budget which was passed for the office of the DPP has no provision for going after anyone involved in corruption. I think the law also doesn’t provide for the DPP to be going round looking for anyone involved in corruption. I urge the ACC, DEC, FIC and Police to objectively fight corruption. The general citizenry should support this fight too. Please refer as many cases of corruption as possible to the DPP for possible prosecution since he has shown energy here, provided there is merit in those allegations. Not such cases as the nonsense, personal and victimization regarding allowances of Auditor General and others,” Mr. Kafwaya said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kafwaya recently condemned the Anti-Corruption Commission’s decision to arrest and charge Auditor General Dick Sichembe for alleged corrupt practices involving over K1,000,000.

“No watchdog institution will be spared. FIC you’re next. There is no reason for your trouble but those fearing for their financial transactions will sponsor the equivalent of Theo Miyoba to destabilize Wiccan you think of it, that it is comprehensible for an entry level auditor like Theo to cause the amount of confusion she has at Auditor General’s office? Imagine that she was promoted without AG’s knowledge. Can you imagine that she is earmarked for promotion again as either Deputy Auditor General or Director Performance? If this information is true, it’s truly deplorable. But for now I just thought of saying FIC you are next,” he said.