Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, says government has made positive strides towards improving the health system in Zambia.
Ms Masebo said the UPND government has increased the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Health from K1.4 billion in 2021 to K1.6 billion in the 2023 national budget.
She also disclosed that government plans to recruit 3,000 health workers this year.
She said Zambia and Angola are prone to similar public heath challenges such as HIV/AIDS, malaria, and Covid-19 among others, which have overwhelmed the health care system of the two countries.
Ms Masebo said this when Angolan Health Minister, Silvia Lutucuta, paid a courtesy call on her.
She said other health challenges facing the two countries are limited access to health care services due to long distances, lack of referral and counter referral systems and shortage of human resource system especially in rural areas.
Ms Masebo also said government is in the process of decentralising the Ministry of Health in a phased manner.
And Angolan Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, says issues of infectious diseases, especially epidemics and chronic diseases, are becoming a burden in her country.
Dr. Lutucuta stated that her country has a shortage of specialised health personnel and nutritionists.
It was not good when you took over but you have it worse. How have you improved it. My parents in the village have problems accessing drugs even when they are given prescription notes because they have to travel to Mansa where you can find pharmacies.
Dejavu enjoy the mess of upnd. We have to put up with this until 2026 when we regain power
It was distressing when Situmbeko revealed in Parliament that he’d released almost the whole allocation to MoH yet there wasn’t any medicine in clinics and hospitals. De Javu, people are given prescriptions in Mpongwe to buy medicine worth K35 from Luanshya but they spend K120 on transport. So they’re saying it’s better the hospital begins to sell medicines. That’s the improvement Sylvia boasts about. Is she normal?
She’s what Judge Judy calls Hassler