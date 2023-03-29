Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, says government has made positive strides towards improving the health system in Zambia.

Ms Masebo said the UPND government has increased the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Health from K1.4 billion in 2021 to K1.6 billion in the 2023 national budget.

She also disclosed that government plans to recruit 3,000 health workers this year.

She said Zambia and Angola are prone to similar public heath challenges such as HIV/AIDS, malaria, and Covid-19 among others, which have overwhelmed the health care system of the two countries.

Ms Masebo said this when Angolan Health Minister, Silvia Lutucuta, paid a courtesy call on her.

She said other health challenges facing the two countries are limited access to health care services due to long distances, lack of referral and counter referral systems and shortage of human resource system especially in rural areas.

Ms Masebo also said government is in the process of decentralising the Ministry of Health in a phased manner.

And Angolan Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, says issues of infectious diseases, especially epidemics and chronic diseases, are becoming a burden in her country.

Dr. Lutucuta stated that her country has a shortage of specialised health personnel and nutritionists.