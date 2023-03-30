Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, has said the improved cyber security law will be applied without hesitation to cramp down on those involved in cybercrimes.

Mr Mutati said the government, through the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA), and with support from law enforcement agencies, is now able to track fraudulent activities in the shortest period of time.

He disclosed that just last year, about two million sim-cards were deactivated and criminals exposed in cybercrime related cases.

Mr Mutati said this during the launch of the first ever Liquid Intelligence Technologies Cyber Security Fusion Centre in Zambia.

He commended Liquid Intelligence Technologies for investing in digital infrastructure that will enhance best cyber security practices in the country.

Mr Mutati said the expansion of competences and skills for cyber professionals will help address the cyber-attacks and threats among people.

He said it gives a clear vision of connecting everyone as well as empowering businesses by delivering technology that is suitable to transform people and communities.

“We live in a world that has been remade by technology, hence everyone needs to adapt to the consequences of the new world,” Mr Mutati stated.

The minister further observed that Zambia and Africa as a whole continue to keep information in isolation, thus risk being exposed to cyber-attacks.

Mr Mutati has since recommended that in order for the country to develop, there is need for information sharing.

He said individual institutions should concentrate on upgrading their technology to avoid threats.

Mr Mutati advised Liquid Intelligence Technologies to consider collaborating with ZICTA, where threats can be reported and the response be instant.

And Liquid Intelligence Technologies Zambia Chief Executive Officer, Mark Townsend, said the launch is critical in safeguarding the country’s digital economy.

Mr Townsend observed that with 10 million cyber-attacks reported on citizens and businesses in 2021, the company hopes to support a safe technology transformation in Zambia.

He said while the digital sector grows, threats are also increasing, hence the need to have access to real-time intelligence-driven alerts and advisory services.

He noted that adding the cyber security fusion centre to the country’s cyber security infrastructure will strengthen the ability to protect vital businesses from the increasing cybercrime threats.