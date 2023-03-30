A magistrate court in Sesheke district in Western Province has convicted and committed a 77-year-old man to the High Court for sentencing for defiling his 11-year-old granddaughter in August last year.

Before magistrate Chama Nkaka was Kakumbo Kakumbo of Mwiba village in Kalobolelwa area who was convicted of defiling the girl on three consecutive days. Kakumbo pleaded not guilty in all the three counts of having had carnal knowledge of his own grandchild aged 11 years.

Facts before the court are that in the first count, Kakumbo did have carnal knowledge of a girl child below the age of 16 years on 14th August 2022.

In the second count, he was also alleged to have had carnal knowledge of the same girl on 15th August 2022 while in the third count, he allegedly did the same on 16th August, 2022.

During trial, the 11-year-old girl told the court that her grandfather, Kakumbo, told her to go and sweep his bedroom but later followed her and told her to stop sweeping.

He then defiled her in his bedroom.

The girl disclosed to the court that the second time it happened, the accused (now convict) told her to go and get him a pair of scissors in his bedroom on the table but when she entered the room she could not see it and shouted to him that she could not see the scissors.

She said the grandfather then followed her to the bedroom and had defiled her for the second time.

In the third count, Mundia Mundia, 36, a nephew to the accused, testified in the court that on 16th August, 2022, he took his phone battery for charging at his uncle’s house (Kakumbo) at around 12:00 hours and after an hour he went to collect it.

Mr Mundia said being his uncle’s house, he just entered without knocking and found the accused red handed with the victim on a chair in the sitting room.

In delivering judgement, the court found the accused guilty of all the three charges of defilement of a child contrary to section 138 sub section (1) as amended by Act number 15 of 2005 and Act number 2 of 2011 of the penal code, chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Kakumbo has since been convicted for defilement and committed to the Mongu High Court for sentencing.