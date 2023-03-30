The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has concluded the distribution of respiratory ventilator machines and advanced patient monitors to health facilities across the country.

The 185 ventilators valued at US$1,295,000 and the 230 patient monitors valued at US$448,500 were procured by the Zambian government with support from the Global Fund through the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

ZAMMSA Managing Director, Billy Mweetwa, has disclosed the development to ZANIS in Lusaka today. Mr Mweetwa said the equipment is a key component in the provision of health services in the health sector. He stated that ZAMMSA is committed to serving the public efficiently and to contribute to the delivery of quality health care services.

“As ZAMMSA, our mandate is clear, and we shall endeavour to serve the people of Zambia and we shall execute our duties diligently to satisfy the Zambian people,” he said.

And Mr Mweetwa stated that ZAMMSA has declared a zero tolerance to corruption in the procurement of public medicines. Mr Mweetwa has however acknowledged that public funded essential medicines are highly vulnerable to corruption if there is weak governance in the procurement system.

He said corruption threatens the health and well-being of the population hence the need to ensure that there is transparency in the procurement process.

“Transparency requires information on procurement decisions that are publicly available. This is what we have done as ZAMMSA, the procurement system is so open such that corruption cannot see its ugly face at any given time,” Mr Mweetwa said.