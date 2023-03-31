Resurgent Nkana are eying the top six as the FAZ Super Division campaign resumes following the recent international break.
Nkana on Saturday host struggling Nkwazi in a round 28 match at home in Wusakile, Kitwe
Ninth placed Kalampa are unbeaten in their last six games in which they have posted four wins and two draws.
Nkana have 38 points, one away from the top six.
Meanwhile, Nkwazi are just one place above relegation with 31 points in 27 matches played.
In other games on Saturday, fourth placed Forest Rangers will be visited by Red Arrows at Dola Hill Grounds in Ndola.
Leaders Power Dynamos will play their week 28 match on Sunday away at Green Buffaloes in the top of the table clash.
FAZ Super Division – Week 28
01/04/2023
Prison Leopards Vs FC MUZA
Kabwe Warriors Vs Kansanshi Dynamos
Forest Rangers Vs Red Arrows
Buildcon Vs ZESCO United
Nchanga Rangers Vs Lumwana Radiants
Nkana Vs Nkwazi
Chambishi Vs Green Eagles
02/04/2023
ZANACO Vs NAPSA Stars
Green Buffaloes Vs Power Dynamos