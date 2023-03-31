Resurgent Nkana are eying the top six as the FAZ Super Division campaign resumes following the recent international break.

Nkana on Saturday host struggling Nkwazi in a round 28 match at home in Wusakile, Kitwe

Ninth placed Kalampa are unbeaten in their last six games in which they have posted four wins and two draws.

Nkana have 38 points, one away from the top six.

Meanwhile, Nkwazi are just one place above relegation with 31 points in 27 matches played.

In other games on Saturday, fourth placed Forest Rangers will be visited by Red Arrows at Dola Hill Grounds in Ndola.

Leaders Power Dynamos will play their week 28 match on Sunday away at Green Buffaloes in the top of the table clash.



FAZ Super Division – Week 28

01/04/2023

Prison Leopards Vs FC MUZA

Kabwe Warriors Vs Kansanshi Dynamos

Forest Rangers Vs Red Arrows

Buildcon Vs ZESCO United

Nchanga Rangers Vs Lumwana Radiants

Nkana Vs Nkwazi

Chambishi Vs Green Eagles

02/04/2023

ZANACO Vs NAPSA Stars

Green Buffaloes Vs Power Dynamos