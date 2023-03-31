The upcoming visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to Zambia has been hailed as a significant event by Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. In a statement released to the press, Hon. Kakubo expressed his optimism about the visit and its potential to strengthen the partnership between the United States and Zambia.

“Zambia is honored to receive Vice President Kamala Harris on this official visit. This visit will serve as a testament to the renewed confidence the international community has in our country’s current leadership,” said Hon. Kakubo. “It is a recognition of the efforts of President Hakainde Hichilema’s government to drive Zambia’s economic development agenda forward.”

Hon. Kakubo noted that the visit is an opportunity for Zambia to strengthen its diplomatic and economic relations with the United States. “The visit of Vice President Harris will solidify Zambia’s partnership with the United States, while exploring new areas of cooperation in identified sectors that will accrue tangible benefits to the people of Zambia,” he said.

The Minister highlighted the areas of cooperation that will be discussed during the visit, including access to the digital economy, climate change adaptation, and economic empowerment of women. “The Vice President’s visit will serve to advance US efforts to expand assistance to Zambia in accessing the digital economy, supporting climate change adaptation and resilience, and strengthening business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment of women,” he said.

Hon. Kakubo also emphasized the importance of the visit in terms of Zambia’s economic development. “The increased high-level visits by foreign leaders and dignitaries to Zambia are crucial and demonstrate Zambia’s standing as a preferred investment destination. The country is open to collaborative partnerships, and the international community has shown willingness to work with the government in various areas such as health, education, agriculture, mining, water and sanitation, energy, and tourism,” he said.

In conclusion, Hon. Kakubo expressed his optimism about the impact of the visit on Zambia’s economic development and diplomatic relations with the United States. “We are confident that the visit of Vice President Harris will have a positive impact on our country’s economic development and diplomatic relations with the United States. We look forward to a successful visit and to strengthening our partnership with the United States,” he said.