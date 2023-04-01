The tragic incident involving the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church choir on Lake Bangweulu in Zambia has left the nation in mourning. In a statement by the Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP, the government expressed its deep shock and sadness at the loss of so many lives in a single tragedy.

“The pain of losing so many lives of young people in a single tragedy of this magnitude is unbearable,” said Hon. Chushi Kasanda. “Our hearts go out to the families of the missing and presumed dead. We share in their pain and grief.”

The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, has directed the Vice President to provide the necessary transport and logistical support to the search and rescue team. The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in the Office of the Vice President has taken charge of the search and rescue operation.

“The government is doing everything possible to assist in the search and rescue operation,” said Hon. Chushi Kasanda. “We have deployed marines to comb the lake for any survivors and retrieve the missing bodies.”

The government has promised to provide coffins, food, and other logistical support to the funeral houses to ease the burden on the church and the bereaved families. The DMMU is also working with the Provincial Administration to ensure that survivors of the accident who may require evacuation or treatment are assisted accordingly.

“Government remains prayerful and hopeful that the ongoing operation to search for the bodies of the drowned youths and possible survivors will be concluded soon and successfully,” said Hon. Chushi Kasanda. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and the SDA Church.”

The President of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, expressed his sympathies to the families of the deceased and the SDA Church. “To all the bereaved families and the wider SDA Church, please accept my Government’s deepest condolences for the untimely death of your beloved ones,” said the President. “As Government, we sympathize with you and we will ensure that the funeral expenses are covered by the Government.”

The tragic incident has left the nation in mourning and praying for the missing bodies and survivors. The government has pledged to do everything possible to support the search and rescue operation and to ease the burden on the bereaved families.