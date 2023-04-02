By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst
The problem with midgets is that they are pregnant with this overated ego that compel them to seek utmost attention from all and sundry even when it’s not necessary! When such person is Munir Zulu, a member of Parliament for Lumezi constituency in Eastern province which we believe is a region of folks with knowledge.
Featuring on a Prime TV interview with Chifokolo he emphasized without a blink of an eye that Zambia should be led by folks from the majority tribe! He goes on to insinuate that what caused the genocide in Rwanda was the fact that the minorities held tight to the reins of power.
What sort of rubbish thinking is this? If indeed the problem of the minorities leading this beautiful mountainous country instigated the senseless genocide, how come it hasn’t persisted especially that they still have Paul Kagame, a Tutsi from the minority tribe as president as opposed to someone of Hutu extraction which constitutes the majority tribe?
Aren’t we privy to the wonders that this former rebel leader from the minority tribe has delivered to his beloved nation – apart from uniting the warring tribes, Kagame has managed to transform Rwanda into a much cleaner country and inspired rapid industrialisation due to successful governmental policies. Unlike many other African countries, Rwanda has witnessed an economic boom since 2000s which has improved the living standards of many citizens.
Now what is this chap Munir drinking or smoking for him to suggest that State House must be preserved for certain tribes? Is he working one or with many others?
Hot on the heels of being bonded for the offence of criminally defaming 2 senior ministers in the cabinet of Hakainde Hichilema, he goes to town puking tantrums that the villagers from Lumezi are surely far much smarter than those from Bwengwa where one Hakainde hails from!
What do we make of this?
Munur is suggesting that certain tribes are dimwits or so inferior to be in charge of supretending over the affairs of the land. How does this make such ethnic groupings feel? That they can sheepishly allow other tribes to trample over them simply because they are in the majority?
Aikona man! Munir and his cohorts are playing with fire! If they continue on this trajectory, they gonna set this country ablaze! The sooner the brakes are applied in their tracks, the better otherwise it shall soon manifest into the Doomsday as witnessed in Rwanda.
This one is rubbing UPND ku musana and they are feeling the pain. Fearless and determined, just make sure he is protected otherwise these cowards will neutralise him.
It’s because Munir Zulu said something you strongly approve of. Yes, you believe that the people of Lumezi are smarter than those of Bweengwa.
He is an MP, it’s his job to offer checks and balances. Just because he said something you don’t like does not mean he should be arrested. Are you not the same people who used to cry to the international community even helping them to spread lies about our country? Should we only identify [email protected] if it’s done by any other party apart from UPND?
In some previous regimes. Toxic characters were elevated to cabinet or as state house aides. Something was and still is seriously wrong. Not every Tom, Dick and Harry with some loose change in his/her pocket is leader. A major failing in our current democratic dispensation.
Why has Swahili not united Kenya?
For now it is a stalemate: he is not sued yet; he has not substantiated his corruption allegations, so far.
that is pf sponsored fafoo.
Our politicians should really stop this nonsense about PF, MMD, UPND this or that…start talking about Zambia. We are sick and tired of this and maybe the one party state system is the way to go with our country. Stop behaving like nursery school children.
Meanwhile people are not only failing to meet there daily needs but cannot find the staple food (mealie meal) anywhere.
These are the things we should be talking about and finding solutions.
Al qaeda operative, as said it before he will stop at nothing. He campaigned around in Lumezi District with a gun. Chipata provincial police were handed a complaint/report by a near victim after pointing a gun at him. Boasted even police or courts in Zambia can not march his prowess. may be proving his talk. Watch the space.
Just the preamble of the column shows that the writer is a bigot. There’s no need to refer to the physical status of the person you want to write about.
Reading most of your articles I have come to conclude that you have deep hatred for people outside the Zambezi provinces…. you are the one who will burn Zambia, not Munir.
True the physical status of a person doesnt carry with it certain exclusive traits. People across the board can assume the character Kapinga is ascribing to Zulu. Usually when one has no credible ammunition to throw at an opponent they look for physical features to ridicule their opponent with
I didnt watch this Munir Zulu interview but if what Kapinga is saying is true Police should lock up this MP. In China they would take him to an Internment or reform camp. Anyone who inflates the role of tribe in this day and age just wants to take us to his comfort zone so he can start a war that he wants to benefit from. Unless one is very shallow the genocide in Rwanda was not because the minority tribe maintained power.
It was because tribe was being used as the variable for political and/or adminstrative decisions in the country. You had to belong to a certain tribe to have certain benefits-just like Zulu is advocating. It wasnt because the ruling Tutsi were a minority.
How would you identify a majority tribe when Zambia has 73? And like HH and even Lungu have said these tribes are now so mixed only one man in Lumezi thinks he belongs to one tribe.
U hv even coined a term: the “Zambezi provinces” as if u need a passport to visit one. Why did that not exist in 2011 whn the leading contenders for political power were Banda and Sata? Stop promoting narratives that are unhelpful.
The truth is you are what I have said.
What is important is what Hon. Zulu is insinuating. Everything else is just speculation. What have the investigative wings come up with after the allegations? I think it’s important that they follow up and tell the nation the truth about what is going on otherwise we’ll start to think there’s something going on behind the scenes as per what he’s claiming
Caliber is worrying,some few weeks back, there was even an MP from Shiwangandu who was saying Malole should be given more CDF because there is a paramount Chief there, and i was disappointed with the speaker because i expected her to curtail such unconstitutional talk. And this other one who is talikng tribal from Lumezi must be expelled from parliament, caliber is too low to be called honourable
Zambia really has some missed calls like this this Lumezi chap, Gunyu Masaka who once was nominated and made in charge of water and the boy from FDD imported into PF
The Kopala Rich Man of Lumezi…where is GBM these days…why hasn’t this Munir guy spoken about arresting GBM for pole contracts when he was minister of Defence and forging a grade 12 certificate? Nonsense…