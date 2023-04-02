By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst

The problem with midgets is that they are pregnant with this overated ego that compel them to seek utmost attention from all and sundry even when it’s not necessary! When such person is Munir Zulu, a member of Parliament for Lumezi constituency in Eastern province which we believe is a region of folks with knowledge.

Featuring on a Prime TV interview with Chifokolo he emphasized without a blink of an eye that Zambia should be led by folks from the majority tribe! He goes on to insinuate that what caused the genocide in Rwanda was the fact that the minorities held tight to the reins of power.

What sort of rubbish thinking is this? If indeed the problem of the minorities leading this beautiful mountainous country instigated the senseless genocide, how come it hasn’t persisted especially that they still have Paul Kagame, a Tutsi from the minority tribe as president as opposed to someone of Hutu extraction which constitutes the majority tribe?

Aren’t we privy to the wonders that this former rebel leader from the minority tribe has delivered to his beloved nation – apart from uniting the warring tribes, Kagame has managed to transform Rwanda into a much cleaner country and inspired rapid industrialisation due to successful governmental policies. Unlike many other African countries, Rwanda has witnessed an economic boom since 2000s which has improved the living standards of many citizens.

Now what is this chap Munir drinking or smoking for him to suggest that State House must be preserved for certain tribes? Is he working one or with many others?

Hot on the heels of being bonded for the offence of criminally defaming 2 senior ministers in the cabinet of Hakainde Hichilema, he goes to town puking tantrums that the villagers from Lumezi are surely far much smarter than those from Bwengwa where one Hakainde hails from!

What do we make of this?

Munur is suggesting that certain tribes are dimwits or so inferior to be in charge of supretending over the affairs of the land. How does this make such ethnic groupings feel? That they can sheepishly allow other tribes to trample over them simply because they are in the majority?

Aikona man! Munir and his cohorts are playing with fire! If they continue on this trajectory, they gonna set this country ablaze! The sooner the brakes are applied in their tracks, the better otherwise it shall soon manifest into the Doomsday as witnessed in Rwanda.