US Vice President Kamala Harris has concluded her two-day visit to Zambia, during which she met with President Hakainde Hichilema at State House and announced US support worth over $16 million to Zambia. Her visit sought to advance US assistance to Zambia in accessing the digital economy, strengthening business ties and investment through innovation, entrepreneurship, as well as economic empowerment to women.

Ms. Harris’s visit has brought significant financial benefits to Zambia, with half a billion dollars in bilateral assistance, which is unprecedented. However, the opposition had falsely alleged that she was coming to promote LGBT rights, which drew sharp criticism from the ruling party. UPND National Youth Deputy Chairman Mr. Trevor Mwiinde welcomed and thanked Vice President Harris for visiting Zambia.

“Her visit is an indication that we are back on the world map and anyone who visits Africa will have to make a stopover in Zambia,” said Mr. Mwiinde. “The opposition should be ashamed of themselves, they should close down their briefcase parties and form cooperatives so they can access the unlimited funding from the numerous empowerment programs in the New Dawn Government because politics has surely failed them.”

Mr. Mwiinde continued, “We have a shameless opposition in Zambia. Yes, we understand that it’s quite difficult to be an opposition to someone who is working hard like Bally. But the limit that they had gone of spreading falsehood over the visit of Veep Harris is disheartening. She has shamed them as she clearly stipulated why she was here which was to bring good tidings from our all-weather brothers and sisters of America.”

Mr. Mwiinde then encouraged Zambians to rally behind the presidency of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema. “We would also like to thank the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for the tremendous job he has done in the past 1 year 8 months and continues to do. He found this country in shambles and immediately hit the road running. The visit of Veep Harris is due to the numerous trends that we have achieved during President Hichilema rule. We would therefore like to encourage all Zambians to rally behind him and the UPND-led government.”

During her visit to Zambia, Vice President Harris also visited Panuka Farm, a farm practicing smart agriculture, in Chibombo District. She later engaged business and philanthropic leaders, where she reiterated the need to invest in African ingenuity and creativity to unlock incredible economic growth and opportunities.

Ms. Harris’s visit has been seen as a symbol of the strong relationship between the United States and Zambia. Her announcement of significant US support to Zambia further strengthens this relationship and provides hope for a brighter future for Zambia.