Zambian Gospel Musician, BJ Ngosa’s wife Jubilee has passed away. She had been admitted at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital for almost 2 weeks after a road accident that had claimed the couples 4 year old son Schulel.

The accident occurred when Mrs Ngosa had been driving home with their four children when a speeding car hit into their vehicle as they drove into their property.One of the children called Pastor BJ who then rushed to the accident scene and found his children still laying on the tarmac and his wife trapped in the car.His son died on the spot and was laid to rest last week Monday.

Mrs. Jubilee Ngosa was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many with her warmth, kindness, and compassion. Her passing is a great loss to all who knew her, and she will be dearly missed.

May The Soul of Pastor Jubilee Rest In Eternal Peace.