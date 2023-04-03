By BENEDICT TEMBO

Zambia Institute of Public Relations and Communications (ZIPRC) president Ireen Chipili has commended the Zambia Army for contributing to the growth of the public relations and communications sphere in the country.

Ms Lungu made the commendation during the just-ended ZIPRC Annual General Meeting and Conference in Livingstone.

She noted that the media interaction which was recently held by the Zambia Army Public Relations and Foreign Liaison department was a clear indication of its efforts in ensuring healthy media relations.

The event that was themed “Know Your Army” attracted public relations practitioners, media consultants and journalists from various media houses.

And Ms Lungu said that the ZIPRC conference was not only held to enhance the knowledge of participants but also to celebrate the enactment of ZIPRC Act No. 11 of 2022, a milestone that will help enhance the execution of the institution’s mandate.

And speaking at the event, Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa said government remains committed to undertaking sufficient reforms necessary for the goal of ensuring that public relations and communication experts play effective roles in the country.

The minister added that PR practitioners and communicators should incorporate professionalism beyond the conference.

“I am confident, therefore, that the conference will provide you as PR practitioners and communicators with an opportunity to share ideas and experience from various sectors.

Mr Mweetwa challenged PR practitioners to provide effective communication between various organisations and stakeholders.

This year’s ZIPRC conference was held under the theme “professional cutting-edge PR and communication.”