The Patriotic Front (PF) Vice President, Hon Given Lubinda, has expressed concern over the increasing number of abductions and murders in Zambia, especially among school-going children. In a statement issued on Monday, April 4th, 2023, Hon Lubinda called for a quick and effective response from the government, parents, and the community at large.

“The rising cases of abductions and murders, particularly among school-going children, is becoming a serious national security issue that calls for a quick and effective response from Government, parents, and the community at large,” said Hon Lubinda in his statement.

He further added that “Over the last couple of months, a number of school-going children have been reported missing or murdered. The latest being the case of Nathaniel Chanda, a 7-year-old boy who went missing and was later found dead with some of his body parts missing.”

The Vice President of Patriotic Front went on to express his concern about the pattern of abductions and murders, suggesting that these heinous acts are well-coordinated and elaborately planned. He cited the infamous abduction of mobile booth operator, Pamela Chisumpa, and the subsequent discovery of 12 other young ladies who had been abducted, as evidence of this.

“The police and other law enforcement agencies must step up patrols and surveillance operations, especially in public places such as shopping malls, schools, churches, and hospitals among others,” said Hon Lubinda.

He also called on parents, guardians, and the community to supplement the efforts of law enforcement agencies by being more vigilant and security conscious of the safety of their children and the general membership.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure the safety and security of all people at every given time. We call upon Government to seriously interrogate the causes and manner of the abductions and murders. Government must do everything that it takes to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to completely eliminate the threat of such heinous crimes,” said Hon Lubinda.

Furthermore, Hon Lubinda called on the government to come up with practical solutions to address the rising cost of living, rampant youth unemployment, and the general economic malaise that many of the people are grappling with.

“A failing economy is a recipe for high crime rates, a breakdown of the rule of law, the moral fabric of society, and many other social ills including serious crimes such as murder and abductions,” added Hon Lubinda.

Hon Lubinda’s statement issued by Patriotic Front (PF) Vice President highlights the gravity of the current situation and emphasizes the need for immediate and effective action to address the rising cases of abductions and murders in Zambia. It is now up to the government, law enforcement agencies, parents, and the community at large to work together to eliminate this threat and restore safety and security to the country.