Former National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) board chairperson, Joe Mutwale, has made serious allegations against the management of the agency, claiming that they were responsible for his dismissal. Mutwale, who was removed from his position in October last year, alleges that he was targeted by the agency’s management after he exposed illegal activities, including the diversion of over K500 million meant for road works to administrative consumption, annually.

Speaking to reporters, Mutwale expressed his relief at the appointment of a highly trained young woman to succeed him. He stated that he was delighted to see the agency being led by someone who has the intelligence and capability to take it forward.

Mutwale’s dismissal followed a vote of no confidence passed against him by the NRFA board, which accused him of unprofessional conduct and abusing his position. The board cited several governance incompetences, including Mutwale’s claiming of undue allowances and bringing the name of the agency into disrepute.

In addition, Mutwale was accused of directing management to engage in illegal activities, including the diversion of funds meant for road works to administrative expenses. The board alleged that Mutwale had failed to provide proper oversight of the agency’s finances, leading to the mismanagement of funds and the diversion of resources to unauthorized uses.

However, Mutwale maintains that he was targeted by the management of the agency because he exposed their illegal activities. He stated that his removal was an attempt to silence him and prevent him from further exposing the corruption and mismanagement within the NRFA.

The NRFA is responsible for the management and disbursement of funds for road construction and maintenance in the country. The agency plays a critical role in ensuring that the country’s roads are properly maintained and developed to support economic growth and development.

The allegations made by Mutwale raise serious concerns about the management of the agency and the misuse of public funds. The diversion of funds meant for road works to administrative expenses is a serious violation of public trust and undermines the government’s efforts to improve the country’s infrastructure.

The appointment of a new board chairperson, particularly one who is described as highly trained and capable, offers hope that the agency will be able to address the challenges it faces and improve its performance. However, it remains to be seen whether the new leadership will be able to restore public trust in the agency and ensure that funds are properly managed and used for their intended purpose.

The allegations made by Mutwale also highlight the need for greater accountability and transparency in the management of public resources. The government and other oversight bodies must take the necessary steps to investigate the allegations and hold those responsible for any wrongdoing accountable.

