Former Patriotic Front deputy secretary Mumbi Phiri has been set free after the State entered a nollie prosequi in a murder case where she was jointly charged with former President Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa.

Allegations before the court were that on October 6, 2019 Mrs. Mumbi Phiri and Mr.Shebby Chilekwa whilst acting together murdered Lawrence Banda in Kaoma District during the run up to Council Chairperson by-election.

When the matter came up for judgment today in Mongu, Senior State Advocate Kayoka Sifali authorized for proceedings against Mumbi Phiri to be discontinued.

Mr. Sifali was acting on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions and pursuant to the powers vested in him by sections of 81 and 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Ms Phiri and Mr.Chilekwa were arrested in February 2022.

Mongu High Court Judge, Charles Zulu,has set today 15 hours for judgment for the co-accused, Shebby Chilekwa.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front PF Vice President Give Lubinda says the Party is disappointed with the Nolle Prosequi.

But United Party for National Development UPND Information and Publicity Secretary for Western Province, Mubiana Lamaswala , says there is nothing wrong with the State entering a nolle prosequi.He said the PF should instead thank the UPND for restoring law.