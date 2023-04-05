ZISD Football Club Striker Inonge Kaloustian is ecstatic by her maiden Zambia Women’s National Team call-up ahead of two friendly matches against South Korea away in Seoul.

Shepolopolo Zambia Coach Bruce Mwape included Inonge in his 24-member final squad for the friendly matches against Korea to be played on 7 and 11 April, 2023.

Kaloustian said she was grateful to be part of the Shepolopolo squad.

“About my call-up, all I can say I am extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to represent Zambia. I feel extremely blessed to be here right now,” she said.

The former US based player said she hopes to make Zambian proud.

“All I can do is hope that I continue to make my teammates, my coaches, my family and the nation of Zambia proud,” Kaloustian said.

Zambia is already in Korea for the warm-up matches ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup set for Australia and New Zealand in the summer.