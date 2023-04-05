Zambia and Mozambique have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the area of media cooperation.The MoU seeks to foster cooperation in the field of policy and development between the two countries.

The MOU has been signed between the Ministry of Information and Media of Zambia and the Ministry of Cabinet Information of Mozambique.

Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo signed on behalf of Zambia while Mozambique’s Foreign Affairs Minister Veronica Macamo signed on behalf of her country.

President Hakainde Hichilema and his Mozambican counterpart, Felipe Nyusi witnessed the signing ceremony.

The two countries through the MoU want to cooperate in matters affecting media development such as radio and television, online broadcasting, print media and public relations.

The MoU further seeks to share experiences and strategies aimed at increasing freedom to access accurate information on social, economic and political development as well as sharing experiences on media practitioner’s self-regulation.

And speaking during a press conference, President Hichilema reiterated the need to foster peace and stability in the African region.

President Hichilema said there should be no substitute for peace anywhere as it derails economic development.

The Head of State said Zambia was concerned with the unrest in the Northern part of Mozambique assuring the people of that country that the Southern African Development Community(SADC)and Zambia as a sovereign state will support any means to bring about peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Mozambican President, Felipe Nyusi hailed the continued warm bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Nyusi announced that the two countries are about to conclude on modalities to reintroduce direct flights between Zambia and Mozambique saying negotiations have reached an advanced stage.

President Nyusi further said the two countries are working on modalities to open water linkages through the port of Beira to enhance trade.

President Hichilema is in Mozambique on a three-day state visit.