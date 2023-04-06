The Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba, has announced that the Police, in collaboration with other security forces, have implemented strict measures to maintain peace, law, and order before, during, and after the Easter Holidays. Mr. Kajoba noted that the holiday season brings activities that are directly linked to an increase in criminal activities, loss of life, injury, and property damage. To prevent such incidents, Mr. Kajoba advised people not to leave their homes unattended, ensure visibility around their premises, avoid walking alone in dark areas, secure their valuables, avoid carrying large sums of money, and maximize the use of electronic transactions. He further warned against drunk and reckless driving, urging road users to respect traffic rules and regulations.

Mr. Kajoba emphasized that the police would not hesitate to bring to book anyone who breaks the law. He noted that during the Easter period, there is a surge in criminal activities, particularly in densely populated areas. Mr. Kajoba stated that the police have a constitutional obligation to protect life and property and maintain law and order through the detection and prevention of crime. The police have, therefore, instituted measures to ensure the safety of all Zambian citizens and visitors.

Mr. Kajoba stressed that these measures were not intended to restrict freedom of movement, association, and assembly but to safeguard the public. He urged community members to be vigilant and know their neighbors, as this is an essential crime prevention measure. Mr. Kajoba advised churches to work closely with the local police to protect worshippers from criminal elements.